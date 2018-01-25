Irish sisters’ business earns them a spot on Forbes’ ’30 Under 30′ list

Two Irish sister's have been named in Forbes' prestigious '30 Under 30' list thanks to the incredible business venture.

Izzy's Wheels, a company selling colourful wheelchair covers, is the brainchild Izzy and Ailbhe Keane.

Inspired by younger sister Izzy, who has spina bifida and is paralysed from the waist down, the business began its life as Ailbhe's final year college project in the National College of Art and Design before it's national launch in 2016.

Summer Collection Designed for wheelchairs by top artists from around the world #izzywheels #wheelchair #empowerment pic.twitter.com/YuiKJ3XeWg — Izzy Wheels (@izzy_wheels) July 24, 2017

The 25-year-old, says the idea struck when she noticed that her sister's chair was the first thing people noticed about her, despite it not reflecting her beaming personality.

Determined to change people's first impressions, Ailbhe created a range of stylish wheelchair covers designed to express a wheelchair user's individuality.

According to the company's website, Izzy Wheels transforms a medical device into a piece of fashion and self expression.

The cover are waterproof and are available in three different sizes, fitting neatly onto any manual wheelchair.

The sisters have also collaborated with a host of award-winning Illustrators and artists including Maser, Steve Simpson, Paula McGloin, Fuchsia MacAree, Chris Judge and Marylou Faure.

It's a huge Irish success story, and their inclusion in Forbes' '30 Under 30' cements their position at the top of the business world.

Writing on Twitter, Izzy Wheels said it was "thrilled and incredibly honoured to have been named".

Well done girls – such an amazing achievement.