Irish singer Imelda May has been cast in her first film role

Irish singer Imelda May is going through a bit of a career change after excitedly announcing that she’s been cast in her very first film role.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Imelda confirmed the news to her 96K followers, writing, “So the big secret is…. I’m making my acting debut in Fisherman’s Friends 2 as Aubrey Flynn.”

“I’ll join the original cast to tell a beautiful story on the shores of enchanting Cornwall. It’s a bit of a dream of mine to be honest. I’ve certainly been called a drama queen so…” Imelda jokes.

“So far it’s truly been an absolute honour to work alongside Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft, James Spring, @jamespurefoyactor and my other cast mates. Adventure calls and so I follow!!!! #FishermansFriendsFilm.”

The original Fisherman’s Friends film which came out in 2019 is based on a true story about 'Fisherman's Friends', a group of Cornish fishermen from Port Isaac who were signed by Universal Records and achieved a top 10 hit with their debut album of traditional sea shanties.

The film stars Daniel Mays, James Purefoy (Rome, The Following), David Hayman, Dave Johns, Sam Swainsbury, Tuppence Middleton (The Imitation Game, Mank), Noel Clarke (Bulletproof), Christian Brassington, Maggie Steed and Jade Anouka.

According to Deadline, Fisherman’s Friends 2 “will follow the group from the highs of performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury to the lows of struggling with their second album. During a divisive tour of South Australia, they will trace their ancestors who were transported in the 1800s and embrace a new community and discover their musical DNA.”

The sequel was reportedly slated for release in March 2021, however due to delays amid the pandemic, the film is now said to be released next year.