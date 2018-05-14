Irish public asked to help bride-to-be find missing engagement ring

The brother of a heartbroken bride-to-be has issued an appeal after his sister lost her engagement ring in Dublin last week.

According to a tweet posted by the BiPolar BearWear account, the woman misplaced the precious item in the Rathmines/ Rathgar/ Terenure area last Wednesday.

There is an award on offer for anyone who may have information on the ring's whereabouts.

My sister lost her engagement ring yesterday evening (May 9th) in Rathmines / Rathgar / Terenure area. She's obviously fairly heartbroken and I know it's a long shot but if anyone happens to find it there'll be a lovely reward for your kindness. Thanks a mill pic.twitter.com/C12xqX5o5K — BiPolar BearWear (@bpbwear) May 10, 2018

The appeal reads: "My sister lost her engagement ring yesterday evening (May 9th) in Rathmines / Rathgar / Terenure area.

"She's obviously fairly heartbroken and I know it's a long shot but if anyone happens to find it there'll be a lovely reward for your kindness. Thanks a mill."

Think think think. Where was she. Did she remove any item of clothing with sleeves? Did she wash her hands (restaurant?)? Where did she get out of car? Does she hook car keys in her finger? Where did she last put on the ring? I really hope she finds it. Best of luck! — EChamp (@miriamtighe_ie) May 11, 2018

While a solid line of investigation has not yet been established, many Twitter users have replied to the original post wishing the newly-engaged woman the best of luck in her search.

Anyone with information can contact the moderator of the Bipolar BearWear Twitter account here.