Irish public asked to help bride-to-be find missing engagement ring

The brother of a heartbroken bride-to-be has issued an appeal after his sister lost her engagement ring in Dublin last week. 

According to a tweet posted by the BiPolar BearWear account, the woman misplaced the precious item in the Rathmines/ Rathgar/ Terenure area last Wednesday. 

There is an award on offer for anyone who may have information on the ring's whereabouts. 

The appeal reads: "My sister lost her engagement ring yesterday evening (May 9th) in Rathmines / Rathgar / Terenure area.

"She's obviously fairly heartbroken and I know it's a long shot but if anyone happens to find it there'll be a lovely reward for your kindness. Thanks a mill."

While a solid line of investigation has not yet been established, many Twitter users have replied to the original post wishing the newly-engaged woman the best of luck in her search. 

Anyone with information can contact the moderator of the Bipolar BearWear Twitter account here.

