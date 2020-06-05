Irish midwife Rachel Millar graces the cover of British Vogue

Our frontline workers are the real heroes in our society. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we often overlooked just how valuable they were. We put celebrities on pedestals, idolised them and admired them on the front covers of magazines.

They were the people we looked up to, but the pandemic has opened our eyes and we now realise that it is normal people like bus drivers, nurses, cleaners, shop workers and paramedics who are the ones we should be praising.

British Vogue has highlighted the healthcare heroes and frontline workers who helped protect us and continued to work tirelessly during the pandemic. One Irish midwife was even featured on the front cover of the fashion magazine and it’s safe to say we are immensely proud to see Tyrone midwife Rachel Millar grace the cover.

The midwife works at Homerton Hospital in east London and has continued to work as London went into lockdown.

Speaking to The Irish Times about being on the cover, she “It's insane. It’s not really every day you see your face plastered over the news and social media."

She added, "There was a photographer there and they herded us in front of the camera, and everyone that was working on shift that day got a portrait taken. We got no hair and make-up like the celebrities usually get. At the time, all we knew was that Vogue was doing a feature on key workers during the pandemic and it wasn’t until a few weeks later they decided what portraits would be on the cover."

The midwife has been cycling around London and assisting mums-to-be as they prepare to welcome their babies into the world. However, her bike was stolen, which was a massive knock for her.

She told British Vogue, “If you’ve ever watched Call the Midwife, you’ll know the importance of two wheels to an east London midwife, especially when we’re desperately trying to avoid public transport.”

Luckily, her hospital friends banded together and helped raise over £500 to buy her a new bike. After hearing about the robbery, a bicycle company ended up donating a bike to the midwife.

People like Rachel deserve to be celebrated and to be on the front covers of magazines. We hope more publications follow in the footsteps of British Vogue and help show our frontline workers just how much they mean to us.