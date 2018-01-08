Irish journalist Samantha Barry named Glamour’s new cheif editor

Irish journalist Samantha Barry has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of Glamour magazine.

The Cork native will be the become the first editor to come from an exclusively digital background and the eight since the magazine's establishment in 1939.

Having previously served as the Head of Social Media and Emerging Media at CNN, as well as roles at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, BBC World News, RTÉ and Newstalk, Samantha proves that she is more than qualified for the coveted position.

Thank you so much @cindi_leive. I’ve got impressive shoes to fill. https://t.co/b7fXrC0qek — Samantha Barry (@samanthabarry) January 8, 2018

She will replace the magazine current editor, Cindi Leive, who has held the position for the lst 16 years.

Speaking about the role, the 36-year-old said: "I am as humbled by Glamour’s past as I am excited about Glamour’s future"

"I could not be more proud to take the reigns of an iconic women’s brand at this pivotal moment for all women’s voices.

"For me, Glamour is the home of strong storytellers, insightful journalism, beauty and fashion. I look forward to building on the brand’s success, and sharing Glamour with audiences everywhere."

Samantha's background in digital media makes her the perfect candidate to lead the magazine in its new digital-first strategy, which was put in place last year.

Condé Nast’s artistic director, Anna Wintour, said in a statement that Barry was "fearless like so many leaders of the moment.

"Sam is Glamour’s first digital-native editor, which is to say she arrives from the future rather than the past," said Wintour.

"As an editor she has led all manner of news coverage from the 2016 presidential election and the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting to the love story voicemails and the 2018 New Years Eve festivities.

"Sam understands social media as a tool for storytelling and reporting; a way to support social conversation and the ever-changing contours of what’s cool."