Irish golfer Shane Lowry welcomes baby girl with gorgeous name

Congratulations are in order for Irish golf star Shane Lowry who has welcomed the birth of his second child, another beautiful baby girl, with wife Wendy.

Announcing the exciting news this morning, the 34-year-old dad shared a gorgeous photo of his new daughter resting against his chest, which was taken in their room at the National Maternity Hospital in Holles Street, Dublin.

“Welcome to this world Ivy Lowry,” Shane lovingly wrote in the caption, revealing his darling daughter’s dainty name. The name Ivy is of English and Latin origins meaning ‘vine’, derived from the ivy plant.

According to nameberry.come, the Ancient Greeks presented an ivy wreath to newlyweds as a symbol of fidelity. In the language of flowers, Ivy signifies faithfulness.

However, this name is particularly perfect for Shane and Wendy’s tiny tot as it matches quite well with the name of their four-year-old daughter, Iris. Iris and Ivy — partners in crime for life.

Of course, it wasn’t long before friends and fans alike flocked to the comment section to wish the professional golfer congratulations.

Danny O’Reilly from Irish band The Coronas excitedly wrote, “Congrats to you and Wendy bud! Xxxx,” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the Instagram account for the official Irish Olympic team commented, “Congrats Shane [green heart emoji] Welcome Baby Ivy.”

“Aww would ya look,” gushed Irish influencer Tadhg Fleming, adding, “Massive congratulations guys.”

“Big congrats you guys,” former rugby star Brian O’Driscoll sweetly wrote.