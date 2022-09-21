Irish fundraising platform iDonate are ‘Making Giving Easier’.

Ireland’s leading fundraising platform, iDonate.ie, is making the act of giving easier than ever before with the launch of their newest fundraising offering. The launch comes as the Irish owned, family run business celebrates a remarkable milestone after supporting 4,000 causes with over 1.6 million donors nationwide.

Together the fundraising platform has helped the nation raise a total of over €62 million in charitable causes across the country. During that time, iDonate provided support on a huge number of national fundraisers, including some noteworthy campaigns such as Climb With Charlie and Ray D’Arcy’s Marathon Challenge for LauraLynn.

With more than 10 years’ experience in digital fundraising, the iDonate team have applied their expertise to develop the launch of their latest offering for fundraisers – Crowdfunding Pages.

The iDonate team have brought technological innovation to the fundraising sector, advancing across many areas including contactless donation tools, virtual mapping technology and online raffle creators. Developed in conjunction with UX experts, the latest move will allow fundraisers to easily set up a Crowdfunder page on iDonate.ie in a quick, user-friendly manner.

In contrast to fundraising pages, which a supporter can set up in aid of a registered charity or organisation (e.g. a school or club), a Crowdfunding page can be set up for a more personal cause. The design and language of iDonate’s Crowdfunding pages uniquely reflects this purpose. Donations will be sent directly to the verified Crowdfunder, with quick and safe, contactless payment options available for donors. With 1% lower service fees than the leading Crowdfunding competitor, Crowdfunders can raise more with iDonate and most importantly, users are vetted and verified, so that donors can trust the Crowdfunder they are supporting.

Some examples of Crowdfunding pages are those who wish to fundraise for:

Medical treatment on behalf of a family member/friend

Financial support for a family facing tragic circumstances

Support for someone to achieve a goal or fulfil a dream

Speaking on the launch, Alan Coyne, Chief Technical Officer, said:

“We’re delighted to announce the launch of our Crowdfunding Pages, and we want those who choose iDonate to know that they are choosing to support a family run, Irish owned business creating local jobs. Our expertise has informed the development of this expansion, so Crowdfunders and donors are safe in the knowledge that this is a service they can trust. This is going to greatly benefit Irish causes and in turn, ‘Make Giving Easier’, for Irish Crowdfunders.”

“It comes at a great time,” continues Alan, “when we are also celebrating a milestone for the company. We look forward to seeing more and more Irish fundraisers using iDonate and helping people raise much needed awareness and funds for their chosen projects going forward.”

iDonate are renowned in the Irish Not for Profit sector for creating innovative digital fundraising solutions that help causes to raise more. The demand for quick and easy contactless payment options has accelerated rapidly as a result of the pandemic and iDonate have responded quickly to this change in user behaviour, making it easier and safer than ever for supporters to donate as the platform is fully integrated with Stripe, PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

It’s this commitment to innovation and enhancing the user experience that makes iDonate.ie stand out from the crowd.