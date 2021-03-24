Irish chef Donal Skehan shares sweet clip of his son’s first words

Irish chef and dad-of-two Donal Skehan has shared a sweet video of his son’s first words and it’s just adorable!

The 34-year-old Howth native appeared on yesterday’s cooking segment of This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, while Donal’s wife Sofie and youngest son Ollie were proudly watching at home.

In a video which Donal shared on Instagram, we see an excited little Ollie pointing at the TV saying ‘Pappa’ when he sees his dad on screen. “FIRST WORDS! Ollie said Papa for the first time today!” Donal wrote alongside the adorable video.

“Except I wasn’t at home, he was watching me on @thismorning with Holly and Phil! What a little dude- all going so quick!” the celebrity chef lovingly added.

“I cooked up this Spicy Pantry Pasta up in my slot, thanks for having me @hollywilloughby & schofe – Miss hanging out with you guys in real life!”

“It’s a really impressive pasta dinner that you more than likely have the ingredients for hanging out in your kitchen cupboards already!” Donal eagerly explained.

Fans then flocked to the comment section to gush about how sweet this clip truly is. “Ollie is so adorable. Listened to him saying Papa several times,” one follower wrote.

“Soooo cute,” another fan commented, adding, “We made it this evening so yum!” referring to the chef’s tasty recipe.

Donal and wife Sofie are proud parents to two little boys, one-year-old Ollie and three-year-old Noah.