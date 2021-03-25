Irish brand Rudd’s launch meat-free range

Rudd’s, the Irish family favourite, has launched a new range – 100% plant based meat-free sausages and black and white puddings. This vegan and vegetarian friendly range is available in Tesco, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu nationwide! As you would expect from the award-winning Rudd’s brand, these tick all the boxes – great taste, low in saturated fat and high in protein!

Food traditions, tastes and preferences are changing, so Rudd’s created this plant-based range, perfect for a meat-free breakfast, a spring salad, dinner or those trying to following a healthier regime. The various ingredients in the range include blends of vegetables, barley, soy and wheat protein, as well as the signature Rudd’s spices and seasonings, for a delicious meat-free alternative with no compromise on taste or texture.

Rudd’s tradition of excellence saw it take home Gold at the 2020 Blas na hEireann Awards for Rudd’s Extra Thick Sausage, and this new plant-based range promises to be just as impressive!

Produced in Birr, Co. Offaly, the Rudd’s meat-free range includes:

Rudd's Plant Based Sausages – RRP – €3.00 – High in protein and 100% plant based, blending soya and wheat protein with Rudd's traditional seasoning and spices to give a wonderfully meat-free sausage. The Rudd’s Plant Based Sausages are suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Rudd's Plant Based Veggie Black or White Pudding – RRP – €2.50 – A first for black pudding fans looking for a meat-free alternative, the Rudd’s veggie black and white pudding is 100% plant based including a blend of vegetables and barley to give a wonderfully tasty plant based black and white pudding, suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

The Rudd’s meat-free range is available in Tesco, Dunnes Stores and SuperValu stories nationwide.

Why not try out these easy, simple and delicious meat-free recipes from Rudd’s;

Rudd’s Plant Based Irish Pudding Nachos

Ingredients

280g Rudd’s Plant Based White or Black Pudding

350g Nacho chips

180g Cheddar cheese grated

100ml Sour cream

200g Tomato salsa, prepped

75g Jalapeños

All-spice, cinnamon and chili powder

Chopped spring onion and coriander garnish

Method

Season the Rudd’s Plant Based White or Black Pudding with a pinch of all spice, cinnamon and chilli powder.

Cook the slices for 2 minutes each side then remove from the heat and set aside.

Layer the nacho chips and grated cheese on a tin foil covered tray, heat in a moderate oven (180ºC) for 5 minutes until the cheese is melted.

Dress the nachos with seasoned white pudding, jalapeños and tomato salsa.

Garnish with chopped spring onion and coriander.

Rudd’s Meat-Free Sausage Tart

Ingredients

6 Rudd’s Meat Free Sausages

Puff Pastry

Walnuts

Caramelised red Onion Jam

Method

Roll out your puff pastry onto a sheet of baking paper

Apply 6 dollops of caramelised red onion jam onto puff pastry and spread evenly

Place 6 Rudd’s Meat-Free Sausages onto the onion jam and cook for 15 minutes at 180 degrees or until golden brown

Toss on some toasted walnuts and enjoy.

Rudd’s Plant Based Black Pudding, Potato Cakes & Mango Chutney

Ingredients

280g Rudd’s Plant Based Black Pudding

4 Potato cakes, ready made

75g Mango Chutney

100g Pistachios, shelled

125g Onions, sliced

Method

Start by pounding the pistachios using a mortar and pestle, add the sliced onions and give them a good mix/pounding

Sauté the onion and nut mix, until golden brown

Fry the slices of Rudd’s Plant Based Black Pudding and potato cakes for 2/3 mins on each side for both.

Construct the dish by spreading a generous dollop of mango chutney on the hot potato cake, add a couple of pieces of the Rudd’s Plant Based Black Pudding and finish with the onion and pistachio nut mix, delish!

www.rudds.ie