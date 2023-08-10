Irish brand Liwu Jewellery releases a stunning new collection inspired by the sea

Designed and made in Ireland, Liwu Jewellery first ‘Coastal Vibes Collection’ represents all that is precious to Áine. The designer explains that the meaning behind the symbols can appeal to customers in different ways, allowing loved ones to express and share special personal sentiment in their own unique way.

The anchor for Áine symbolises home, stability and hope. Where she has dropped her anchor is back home close to where she grew up and where her young family is based. They are her anchor, and what grounds her keeping her steadfast. Áine has created a large and small anchor necklace, as well as earrings and a bracelet. A meaning card accompanies the anchor pieces that says – ‘anchor yourself with people who keep you steady in the storm’.

Another important image is the waves. Every morning Áine takes mindful moments on the beach just watching and listening to the rolling waves. The calming effect the sound and image has on her is profound, so she drew three simple lines to represent the waves and laser cut the image into a simple disc. A meaning card for calm accompanies each piece.

Finally, Liwu has a collection of perfectly imperfect shells from Áine’s morning walks. For years she searched for the perfect shell and never found it. Instead, she has found beautiful broken shells. Just like life, nothing is ever perfect but there is beauty in the imperfect.

“As a native of Camolin, Co Wexford, I always wanted to return to Wexford and live right next to the beach. My dream came through and I have lived beside the sea for 10 years. Over the years I have always had thoughts about a coastal themed collection”, Áine Breen says.

Matching necklaces, earrings and bracelets are all available in the newest Liwu designs, that will be produced in sterling silver, solid 9ct gold, and in gold plated versions. Each piece comes with a meaning card, explaining the symbol and sentiment, and is made by skilled silversmiths in Ireland, using sustainable recycled silver and gold.

Prices for the new silver earrings and bracelets start from €49.00, with silver necklaces from €75.00 in chain lengths of 16 inches/ 40cm to 20 inches/ 48cm. Silver Shell rings are €75.00, while solid gold Shell necklaces on a simple gold link chain are priced at €380.00.

Liwu means ‘gift’, and Liwu Jewellery makes a beautiful gift and a lasting experience.

“The gift of symbolic meaning is always appropriate for people we hold dear”, Áine Breen says.

The collection is available online at www.liwujewellery.com and comes gift-wrapped. It is also stocked in Lu & Mol in Gorey and selected jewellery stores across the country.