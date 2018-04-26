Beauty boss Marissa Carter just revealed her upcoming makeup line

Ladies, one of Ireland's biggest names in beauty has just announced that a makeup line is her next venture.

Taking to Instagram, Cocoa Brown Tan guru Marissa Carter told her followers that she will be releasing a full line of makeup in the next three months.

Sorry, but can you only imagine the bronzey goodness coming our way?

'So today was the first day that I showed my new brand to a buyer,' Marissa told her followers.

'I know a lot of you may have guessed already what the products are so I may as well just come clean,' she continued, detailing how delighted the buyer was with the range.

'So I'm going to be launching… a make-up range! An entire collection – everything from foundations, to concealers, to mascaras, to eyeliners, blushers, highlighters, bronzers, lipsticks, lip-glosses…'

With the astronomical success of Marissa's tanning brand, there's no doubt that the makeup line will see the same triumph.

So far there's no news on the price point of the range, or what exactly we can expect style-wise from the brand, but by the sounds of things it's going to be a wide variety of products.

We can officially be Cocoa Brown from head to toe now.