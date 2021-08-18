Irish actress Caitríona Balfe welcomes the birth of her first child

Huge congratulations are in order for Outlander star Caitríona Balfe and her Scottish husband Anthony McGill, who have welcomed the birth of their first child — a bouncing baby boy!

Sharing the wonderful news today with her 1.7M Instagram followers, 41-year-old Caitríona posted a sweet black and white photo of her tiny tot’s hand tightly clutching onto one of his mum’s fingers.

“I’ve been off socials for a while as I was taking some time to enjoy cooking up this little human,” the Irish actress announced in the caption.

“We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents. I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.”

The new mum then went on to talk about how lucky her little man was to be born in a part of the world where feeling safe and healthy is a normality, especially given the current crises in Afghanistan and Haiti.

“Right now he seems so small and fragile and I constantly think how grateful I am that I live in a place, in a time where he is born into peace and safety and yet at the same time I see so many in the world right now that aren’t afforded that same privilege and opportunity,” Caitríona explains.

She then goes on to ask her followers to offer their support to various charities — such as Unicef, the UN Refugee agency, Choose Love and the World Child Cancer charity — so that “we can give the gift of peace and safety and opportunity to a few more children”.

Caitríona’s exciting announcement post was soon flooded with lovely messages of support and congratulations from friends and fans.

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon sweetly commented, “Congratulations darling such gorgeous news x.”

Both Amy Huberman and Laura Whitmore wished the Outlander star congratulations followed by a stream of heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Caitríona’s former co-star Graham McTavish who played Dougal Mackenzie in the sexy period drama hilariously wrote, “Congratulations Cait. Wonderful stuff! I know you may be tempted to name him Dougal but you must resist!!!! All the best to you, Tony, and your splendid wee man!”