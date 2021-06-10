Irish actress Amybeth McNulty to star in Stranger Things season 4

If you’re a Stranger Things fan, eagerly awaiting even a crumb of information about this long-awaited fourth season, then you’ll be pleased to know that four new cast members have been added to the show.

One of the four new cast members includes Irish actress, Amybeth McNulty, who you might recognise as Anne Shirley, the starring role in Netflix’s Anne with an E.

Joining the Stranger Things cast in their upcoming fourth season, Amybeth will be playing Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Also joining the cast in a recurring role is Myles Truitt (Queen Sugar, Black Mafia Family) who will play Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) will be stepping into the role of Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students — especially those struggling the most.

Lastly, Grace Van Dien (Charlie Says, The Village) has been cast as Chrissy, Hawkins High’s lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

This interesting cast announcement comes just over a month after the show released another ominous teaser clip, promoting the newest season of Stranger Things, which is sure to offer even more 80’s nostalgia, supernatural mysteries and chilling adventures.

While we still don’t have a release date for this upcoming fourth season, now that it’s back in production we’re hopeful that we won’t have too much longer to wait!