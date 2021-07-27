Ireland’s vaccine portal opens up for 16 and 17-year-olds

Great news for worried parents and older teens as Ireland’s vaccine portal has finally opened up for 16 and 17-year-olds.

This means that from today, those aged 16 and 17-years-old can now register for their Covid-19 vaccine.

They will be able to apply for a mRNA vaccine, as they will either be getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, both of which are a two-dose vaccine to be administered four weeks apart.

This means that if everything goes smoothly, these teens would just about be fully vaccinated by the time the new school term starts again this coming September.

Announcing the hopeful news on social media on Monday evening, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly wrote, “Registration for those age 16 and 17 for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment will start tomorrow, Tuesday.”

Registration for those age 16 and 17 for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment will start tomorrow, Tuesday. It's important that we continue to get as many of our population vaccinated as soon as vaccines are available and following the safety advice of our experts. pic.twitter.com/obZmHN0MD1 — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 26, 2021

“It's important that we continue to get as many of our population vaccinated as soon as vaccines are available and following the safety advice of our experts,” he added.

Meanwhile, HSE boss Paul Reid has said, “teenagers have sacrificed a lot. Now it’s their turn to be protected.”

Continuing, he said, “We'll be aiming to get these done promptly. They deserve it.”

This exciting news comes just five days after the vaccination portal opened for those aged between 18 and 24 years.

However, those aged between 18 and 34 years can still register for the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from their local pharmacy.

To check out the HSE vaccine portal and register for your vaccine today, go to vaccine.hse.ie