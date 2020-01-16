Ireland’s first ever Tiki bar opens in Dublin this week and it looks unreal

Ireland's first ever Tiki bar opens its door this week and we're very excited about it. 'Ohana will be welcoming the public into their exotic, stylish and contemporary take on traditional Tiki rum bars this Friday, January 17.

The new bar offers an unmatched focus on unique rum cocktails with a Caribbean flare, while always adding an Irish Twist. ‘Ohana will offer over 300 Rums, including the most exclusive Bacardi Family range to ever hit the Irish market. Some of the finest selection of rums in Europe will be stocked, including Chai Rum, an ultra-premium offering from Trinidad and Tobago, as well as their own blended offerings.

In addition to original rum creations, ‘Ohana also offers a wide selection of classic cocktails and drinks, skilfully mastered to the bar’s own interpretation. Notably, there is a strong focus on the use of Irish spirits, such as Slingshot Gin, Glendalough Whiskey, Kalak Vodka, Tullamore Dew XO and many more.

‘Ohana means ‘family’ in Hawaiian culture, and was chosen due to the young, dynamic and driven team behind the creation of the bar. 'OHANA is an independently run venue, with experienced operators Doug Leddin, Will Lynch and Paddy Noir leading the venture.

Speaking about this new arrival to Dublin City, Doug Leddin, Creative Operator, said: “We have had so much fun creating ‘OHANA, and I know we have some of the best staff from all corners of the world as part of our new family here. We all love what we do and hope that is evident in the individual experience our customers will find here. This isn't just another "premium" bar opening in Dublin. This is a fun and creative space where we can experiment with new cocktails, rum blends, spirits and so much more, while always changing with the demands and trends of our customers”.

‘Ohana is located on Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, making its location is second to none. The Luas, taxi ranks and many major bus routes are at the bar's doorstep.

The bar’s opening hours are Monday to Friday, 5pm – Late, and Saturday and Sunday, 3pm – Late. With weekly DJ’s and monthly live music.