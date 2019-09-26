Ireland’s first forest spa officially launches and it is so stunning

Aqua Sana Longford Forest has officially opened its doors, promising an unforgettable spa experience. Set amongst 400 acres of serene woodland within the Center Parcs Longford Forest resort, Aqua Sana offers a unique concept that blends the forest environment into the spa experience.

From the Scandinavian-inspired Nordic Forest to the tranquillity of the Hot Springs, there is something for everyone at Aqua Sana, from spa novices to seasoned spa goers. Spa lovers can now book their choice of day or overnight spa packages at the stunning Aqua Sana Spa.

Set in the heart of the country, Aqua Sana is Ireland’s newest and largest stand-alone spa measuring more than 2,500 square metres, including 14 treatment rooms where spa therapists deliver Elemis and VOYA treatments. Overnight guests can relax and unwind in beautifully appointed Lakeside Apartments.

The spa offers 21 hot, cold, sensory and meditative experiences across four unique zones – Nordic Forest, Hot Springs, Volcanic Forest and Treetop Nesting. Experiences range from the soothing dry heat of the Nordic Sauna, with breath-taking views of the pine forest to the Forest Rain Walk which harnesses the benefits of meridian acupressure.

Fans of warming experiences will relish the relaxing qualities of Volcanic Steam, where an amber glow replicates the inside of a volcano, and the tropical temperatures in the Forest Glade, with a cooling mist to replicate the rainforest. The forest environment is even more apparent with the Hot Springs Garden, where large outdoor hot tubs allow you to soak under the stars as you breathe in the fresh forest air.

The Forest Garden, unique to Aqua Sana Longford Forest, surrounds you with greenery as you lie back and watch the clouds through a skylight in the ceiling.

Spa visitors are also offered complimentary sleep sessions with Aqua Sana sleep experts guiding guests to awaken the mind, allowing clear, meaningful and mindful thoughts as well as providing sleep advice in the sleep-inducing relaxation area.

The sleep session begins with a skincare taster using natural products from renowned product houses, Elemis or VOYA, and the session concludes with a relaxation ritual that sees guests completely unwind and make time for mindfulness.

Kay Pennington, Aqua Sana Group Manager, said: “Aqua Sana is a unique spa experience, bringing together the proven benefits of forest bathing with dedicated and outstanding customer service. Not only is it the country’s biggest spa, it also offers spa experiences which tap into current spa trends, such as forest bathing, while also offering traditional spa experiences, such as saunas and hot tubs, albeit with a forest twist. We’re confident that our guests will leave feeling rested, revitalised and restored.”

Both day and overnight spa breaks at Aqua Sana Longford Forest are available to book from today with packages starting from €55. To find out more about Aqua Sana and book your spa day or break, visit www.aquasana.ie