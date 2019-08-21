Ireland’s biggest coffee morning for Hospice returns for its 27th year

Today, representatives of Hospice and specialist palliative homecare services throughout the country gathered at Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services, Harold’s Cross to launch Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s. The group are calling on the people of Ireland to host a coffee morning on Thursday, September 19 to help raise vital funds for their local hospice.

Ireland's Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley's #coffee4hospicehttps://t.co/di1apiM8Qj Thursday 19th September pic.twitter.com/7wlfAhK38B — St. Francis Hospice (@SFHDublin) August 20, 2019

Celebrating twenty-seven years of coffee mornings, it is hoped that this year’s events, held in homes and businesses across the country, will raise a much needed €2 million for Hospices across Ireland, to meet growing demands for the service.

Author and broadcaster, Maia Dunphy, officially launched this year’s campaign which is asking people across the country to support this important campaign by hosting or attending a coffee morning. Those who can’t attend a coffee morning can simply text COFFEE to 50300 and donate €4* to support local hospice and homecare services and help to give patients the best quality of life during their illness.

Pat Quinlan, Chair of the Voluntary Hospice Group said, “The demands on specialist hospice in-patient and community services around Ireland are growing each year and as always we, as providers, want to be able to deliver high quality and responsive services. The money raised through Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s is crucial in ensuring that we continue to meet each individual patient’s needs and to support their families and loved ones at a most difficult time in their lives. The success of the campaign over the last 27 years is thanks to the incredible generosity of our many supporters, including our dedicated coffee morning hosts, guests, Ambassadors and our long-time sponsor Bewley’s. Indeed, we could not do what we do without this ongoing financial support.’’

Jason Doyle, Managing Director at Bewley’s said, “It’s been a privilege for Bewley’s to lend its support as sole sponsor for Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice for the past 27 years. Community and people are at the heart of Bewley’s and caring for people in the local community is what hospice services are all about. Our connection to hospice is a perfect fit with the ethos of our company and we are delighted to be involved once again with this important fundraising event for Hospice.’’

To register to host a coffee morning on Thursday, September 19, or on a date that suits you, go to www.hospicecoffeemorning.ie or call 1890 998 995. Hosts are provided with a Coffee Morning Pack containing Bewley’s coffee, posters and invitations free of charge. Remember, every cup counts.

The public can support Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s on Thursday, September 19 2019 by:

Hosting a Coffee Morning

Attending a Coffee Morning

Texting COFFEE to 50300 to donate €4*

*Text costs €4. Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.