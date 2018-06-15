Ireland nabs second place on list of ‘most excellent’ places to travel

It seems people can't resist Ireland's charms. I mean, where else are you going to enjoy pints at midday without judgment?

We're ranked at number two on TripAdvisor's list of countries with the most excellent service in the world this year.

Iceland came out on top, with the UK just behind us in third place, the Irish Independent reports.

These awards were based on the percentage of properties that received a Certificate of Excellence for 2018 in each country or city.

The following are the top ten most excellent countries to travel to in the world, according to TripAdvisor:

Iceland Ireland United Kingdom Greece Morocco France The Netherlands Italy Portugal Belgium

Clearly, Europe has the travel game in the bag, but it's also exciting to see Morocco ranking so high.

The Certificate of Excellence is given to experiences, restaurants, and accommodation through an algorithm 'that takes into account the quality, quantity, and recency of user reviews'.

Dublin also makes the grade when it comes to the most excellent cities list, coming in sixth place:

Key West, USA Reykjavik, Iceland Edinburgh, UK Marrakech, Morocco Amsterdam, The Netherlands Dublin, Ireland Bali, Indonesia Krakow, Poland Glasgow, UK New Orleans, USA

This is the first time TripAdvisor has decided to rank destinations based on Certificates of Excellence.

Now, if you're looking for a somewhere to holiday with amazing accommodation, Chicago tops the list of cities in this department. Add their famous deep dish pizza to this, and we're practically ready to book our tickets now.

As for thrilling experiences and attractions, Costa Rica is the place to be, as it has the highest percentage of Certificates of Excellence in this category.

Our capital city has become a haven for foodies, and that's reflected on the list of most excellent restaurants for 2018:

Key West, USA Reykjavik, Iceland Bali, Indonesia Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Venice, Italy Florence, Italy Edinburgh, UK Amsterdam, The Netherlands Dublin, Ireland Krakow, Poland

Hmm, anyone else fancy a holiday all of a sudden?