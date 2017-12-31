So, Ireland has been ranked third in the world’s chocoholic stakes

"Although health and wellness is a major contributing factor in the purchasing decision for many consumers in Ireland, the overriding trend for many consumers is indulgence."

If this statement bears a startlingly resemblance to your own nutritional choices, it would appear you are no different to the vast majority of your fellow countrymen.

According to recent figures issued by Euromonitor International, Irish people boast one hell of a sweet tooth and ultimately consume a staggering amount of chocolate per annum.

We are, in fact, the third biggest chocolate-eaters… in the world.

While Switzerland and Austria take first and second position respectively, Ireland's appreciation of the sweet stuff cannot be underestimated, with your average Irish person chomping on the equivalent of 155 Mars Bars a year.

Commenting on the trends evident in Ireland, the report makes reference to the disparity between an increased interest in health and wellbeing and the desire to treat yo'self.

"For example, a common phenomenon with consumers interested in health and wellness as well as sports nutrition diets is to have so-called 'cheat days' when they indulge in unhealthy snacks."

"Although Ireland is in the midst of an obesity epidemic, chocolate confectionery continued to grow, and consumers continued to be attracted by indulgence, which manufacturers sought to capitalise on in marketing material."

Sounds about right.