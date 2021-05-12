‘Intruder’ is the thrilling new series you need to tune into

If you’re on the hunt for a thrilling new drama to tune into, then this is it! Intruder airs on Virgin Media One tomorrow night and by the sound of it, it’s going to be our new TV obsession.

Sally Lindsay (Coronation Street, Mount Pleasant), Elaine Cassidy (Harper's Island, Felicia's Journey), Helen Behan (This Is England '88, The Virtues) and Tom Meeten star in this new four-part thriller which follows affluent, high-flying married couple Rebecca and Sam, whose idyllic lives are shattered after a break in by two local teenagers, Tommy and Syed, at their luxurious coastal house.

Sam, in a paranoid rage, kills one of the intruders, Syed Khalil. This high-stakes series takes a turn when the couple soon realise they have committed murder in what they thought was self-defence.

Family Liaison Officer Bailey becomes embroiled in the ensuing investigation, with those involved heading down a dangerous path of cover-up, corruption and murder in this gripping, edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Sam and Rebecca both have secrets and their cover-up of Syed’s death affects them both in very different ways. Soon, their innermost psyches will be laid bare in a terrifying series of traumas.

Intruder airs tomorrow night, Thursday, May 13 at 9pm on Virgin Media One with catch up and the entire boxset available on Virgin Media’s free player.