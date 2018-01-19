Insta’s new feature will let people see when you were last creeping

One thing we love about Instagram is the fact that we can creep away on peoples pages to our hearts content, and the only way we could get caught is if we accidentally like a picture (morto).

However, Instagram is changing things up when it comes to it's DM feature.

Until now, people could trade direct messages back and forth without the pressure of having to respond to a DM if they would rather just have a stalk of their favourite pages and then leave the app.

However, those glory days are behind us. Instagram has introduced a 'Last Active' feature, which will allow your DM correspondent to see when you were last online.

So let's say they messaged you five hours ago and you've been 'Active Now' for the past hour and a half? Not ideal for privacy.

This is an attempt by Instagram to build up it's messenger service to rival the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The feature is automatically enabled, but the good news is, you can turn it off pretty easily

1. Head to the Settings button (beside Edit Profile in your bio).

2. Click in, and start scrolling.

3. Quite close to the bottom, you will find the Show Activity Status toggle.

4. Use the toggle to turn off the feature

However, if you were planning on turning off your status but looking at other people's, Instagram isn't going to let that happen.

If you turn off your feature, you will no longer be able to see anyone else's Last Active status. Cheeky.