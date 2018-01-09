Insta update shows ‘recommended’ pics from accounts you don’t follow

Noticed anything different about your Instagram feed lately?

Maybe you have spotted some 'recommended for you' posts dotted throughout your home feed and wondered 'why aren't these just on the recommended page like they usually are?'

Well, their new location is based on a new Instagram algorithm, which has just been rolled out.

'These posts are suggested based on posts liked by accounts you follow,' Instagram told The Independent.

Influencers in particular seem to be put out by the development.

This – from @anouskaPB – is bang on. @instagram also looking to introduce a separate messaging app that will no longer be native to the app. Please, no. pic.twitter.com/PgU3Ki1mVV — S H A N E (@ItsGillen) January 9, 2018

Many online creaters have called for a return to the chronological algorithm since Instagram changed things up to show you posts you are most likely to interact with, rather than the most recent ones.

This has made engagement more difficult for influencers as their visibility has been diminished.

Now, the addition of recommended posts on people's feeds will make this issue even worse for content creators.

i’m done with instagram, every time i log on i accidentally like someone’s picture from like 3 weeks ago — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) January 9, 2018

'I’m at my wits end with it,' popular Irish blogger Anouska Proetta Brandon wrote on Twitter.

'We all put so much effort into it, people write to @instagram daily about how we want it to go back to chronological but they instead interject this total BS. They don’t care about their users at all.'

Some have even gone so far as to accuse Instagram of forcing influencers to pay fro promoted posts, rather than being lost in the new algorithm.