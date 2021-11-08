innocent inspire the nation to follow their big dreams

innocent’s new campaign ‘little drinks, big dreams’ wants to encourage the nation to follow their dreams. innocent surveyed people around the country for innocent’s first ever innocent dream research to find out what Ireland dreams about. When asked what area of their life people the biggest dreams have the answers included: relationships (23%), life balance (23%), money (12%), fun (10%), meaning (10%) and career (9%).

People were asked about their lighthearted dreams, while 5% of people want to go to a festival with Leo Varadkar, 26% of people dream of never going back to work, while 14% dream of quitting their job. Some respondents dreamt of fame, as 9% want to perform a gig at croke park, while 11% dream of going viral/being an influencer or 3% dream of Anne Doyle sliding into their DM’s. But for many the ultimate dream is simply for nobody to sit beside me on the bus or train (9%).

When asked about the biggest dream people have for themselves, heart warmingly they mostly revolved around being happy and having a family. Specific dreams were:

Marry the girl of my dreams and take care of both of our parents and keep them all happy and together

Raise happy kids and for them to live good lives.

To be a better person

Travel the world

Just to be happy in my life

To become president and ruler of an African national

I would love to invent something that makes a positive difference on people’s lives. Something to be proud of and know you are doing good

I would love to set myself a goal of baking and decorating cakes for friends and family with the possibility of becoming a small business

Ensuring my children understand how big the world is and passing on my love of travel and experiencing no cultures and meeting new people

My biggest dream is to win the lotto

When asked about their dream smoothie, there was an overwhelming dream answer with 32% of people saying they would want an energising fruity mix (just like innocent super smoothies).

Dream Mural

Artist Claire Prouvost has captured some of the dreams of the nation in her new dream mural in Smithfield. Powered by innocent Super Smoothie’s she’s fulfilling one of her dreams of bringing more art and colour into the world.

Speaking about the campaign, Claire Prouvost said “I’m delighted to be teaming up with innocent for this campaign, and bringing the initiative to life through colour and art. I live my dream when I bring more colour, more art, and more vibrancy into the world. My BIG dream is for a fairer and more equal Society, that’s why it’s great to work with innocent on this project. Bringing Ireland’s dreams to life through art has been so fun, and I’m so excited to see the rest of the campaign roll out.”

innocent’s Dream

innocent’s dream is for a healthier Ireland and the mural comes following a 10k donation to FoodCloud. A recent survey carried out by innocent, as part of their “little drinks, big dreams” campaign, revealed that 85% of Irish 16–35-year-olds don't get their 5-a-day. innocent decided to take action and have committed to continuing their partnership with FoodCloud by donating €10,000 to help re-distribute even more meals, some of which will include fruit and veg.

Emma Forde, Marketing Manager, innocent drinks: “We know that there are people struggling to get food daily and the research highlights that many aren’t getting their 5-a-day. We’re hoping to use our voice to dream big for a healthier future for everyone in Ireland. That’s why it makes sense, as part of our ‘little drinks big dreams’ campaign, to continue with our partnership with FoodCloud and help the team get meals to their network of charity and community groups all over Ireland. We’re in awe at what FoodCloud does, and we hope our contribution will support them in their amazing efforts”

The partnership with FoodCloud has helped distribute innocent drinks across the country since the beginning of 2020, ensuring more and more people are getting at least 1 of their 5 a day. This donation is just a further commitment to a relationship that will continue well into the future. To join innocent – donate to FoodCloud’s charities across Ireland.