Influencer Dominique Nugent excitedly announces her engagement

Irish influencer Dominique Nugent has revealed that she is engaged to her boyfriend Paddy.

Dominique shared the exciting news on Instagram by posting a gorgeous photo of the couple surrounded by red roses, with Paddy down on one knee.

Nugent captioned the post, “Last night Paddy organised the most special birthday surprise of my life when he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. I’m actually still in shock!!”.

“The whole night felt like a dream and I didn’t want it to end. My heart has never felt so full of happiness and love. He walked back into my life 18 months ago and made me realise what its like to be truly loved by someone”.

“From our first date I felt like everything that happened in my life had been leading me back to him and into what would become the best time of my life”,

She continued, “I couldn’t have wished for a more amazing person to share my life with, I feel so lucky every single day that our lives brought us back together and gave us a second chance at love”.

“In such a short space of time I feel like we have shared so many amazing experiences and I’m so excited for our future. I can’t wait to grow old together”.

A host of Nugent’s friends rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their great news.

Make-up artist and owner of KASH Beauty, Keilidh Cashell, wrote, “Ahh I’m delighted for you guys”.

“This is amazing, huge congrats”, penned Lisa Jordan, while Louise O’Reilly said, “Huge congratulations beauty”.

“Podcaster Georgie Crawford added, “Dom if this isn't proof that good things happen to good people, I don’t know what is. You radiate positivity and love and it’s no wonder that it’s flowing back to you. You deserve it all. And Paddy is a real gem. Enjoy EVERY SECOND!!!”.

Dominique and Paddy reconnected 18 months ago following the influencer calling off her engagement to her ex-partner Damien Quirke.