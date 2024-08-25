Indulge in luxurious hydration: the New Q+A Collagen Body Butter for soft, supple skin

Luxuriously rich and intensely moisturising, the NEW Q+A Collagen Body Butter is designed to nourish and renew lacklustre skin deeply. Enriched with a blend of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Shea Butter, and Squalane, this vegan-friendly formula promotes elasticity and preserves firmness for soft and supple skin. With a silky, creamy texture and delicate pale pink hue from moisturising Hectorite, this body butter is the perfect indulgent self-care treat!

The crisp and juicy Golden Pear + Grape scent is combined with Green Apple and Quince notes.

In the ever-evolving world of skincare, there’s always that one product that stands out, and the new Q+A Collagen Body Butter is precisely that – an absolute must-have. If your skin craves some serious TLC, this luxurious body butter is your go-to solution.

Crafted to perfection, this intensely moisturising formula is designed to breathe new life into dull, tired skin. Imagine a product that doesn’t just hydrate but also nourishes deeply, promoting elasticity and preserving the firmness that we all desire. The secret? A powerful blend of Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Shea Butter, and Squalane – all known for their skin-loving properties. These ingredients work harmoniously to deliver soft, supple, and revitalised skin, making this body butter more than just a moisturiser; it’s a skin transformation in a jar.

But it’s not just the benefits that make you want it – it’s the experience. The silky, creamy texture glides effortlessly onto your skin, leaving behind a delicate pale pink hue thanks to the moisturising Hectorite. It’s indulgent, luxurious, and a true self-care treat that you’ll find hard to resist. And let's talk about the scent – an irresistible combination of crisp Golden Pear, juicy Grape, with hints of Green Apple and Quince. It’s like wrapping yourself in a fresh, fruity embrace every time you apply it.

In essence, the Q+A Collagen Body Butter isn’t just another skincare product; it’s the ultimate indulgence your skin deserves. Whether you’re looking to rejuvenate your skin or simply want to enjoy the lush experience, this body butter is a must-have addition to your daily routine. Treat yourself – you’re worth it.

KEY INGREDIENTS

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Vegetable Collagen): A 100% natural alternative to the Collagen derived from animals. Natural doesn't mean less effective: this hydrating and youth-boosting alternative is paired with a collagen boosting peptide designed to improve skin plumpness and keep the skin looking healthy!

Shea Butter: Provides the skin with deep nourishment, moisturising even the driest skin. The high concentration of natural fatty acids makes it an effective skin softener, leaving the skin feeling irresistibly smooth and supple.

Natural Squalane: A vegan-friendly alternative to Squalene, made from Olive Oil. It has incredible moisturising abilities whilst being fast absorbing.

Hectorite: A soft and creamy clay often used to enhance the texture of a product, giving it a thick and decadent feel. It also imparts a natural pink hue to the formula!

How to recycle: This tub is made from 50% recycled plastic (PCR). The packaging is 100% recyclable, so it can be disposed of in your domestic recycling—just clean and dry.

Highly effective and deliciously scented, Q+A focus on premium quality without the hefty price tags. Think skincare for everywhere!

The new 200ml Q+A Collagen Body Butter is vegan-friendly and has an RRP of €13/£11. It is available from Shaws, Medicare, Cara Pharmacy, Cloud 10 Beauty, Gordons Chemist, Everygreen Healthfoods, McCauley Pharmacy, Millies, McCabes, and Chemist Warehouse.

Q+A Bodycare is made in the UK using eco-conscious practices. All packaging is 100% recyclable, including the metal-free pump, and is made from 50% PCR plastic.

Hyaluronic Acid Body Wash, €9.00/£7.50 (250ml)

Provides ultimate skin hydration as you shower thanks to a blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Giant Kelp Extract and Saccharide Isomerate. Formulated with gentle, non-stripping surfactants, the fruity and crisp Fresh Apple + Avocado scent makes this body wash the perfect daily cleanse.

Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil, €12.00/£9.50 (250ml)

This lathering shower oil works to soothe and rejuvenate skin. A blend of vitamin-rich Fruit Extracts and Oils, plus a unique Superfood Complex, supports your skin barrier whilst delivering an ultra-gentle wash. Fill your bathroom with the tropical aroma of Exotic Mango + Guava.

AHA Exfoliator Body Scrub, €9.00/£7.50 (250ml)

A blend of AHA’s, Lactic Acid and Glycolic Acid is combined with gentle physical exfoliants to improve skin texture, leaving skin moisturised and soft. Formulated in a creamy base, with a rich, summery Golden Vanilla + Coconut scent.

Salicylic Acid Body Wash €9.00/£7.50 (250ml)

Salicylic Acid, is a BHA (beta hydroxy acid), which helps to exfoliate and smooth your skin. Formulated with plant-based surfactants chosen for their gentle, non-stripping qualities.

Ceramide Body Lotion, €12.00/£10.00 (250ml)

Packed with brightening Pineapple Ceramides, moisturising Squalane, and a unique barrier-protecting Sugar Complex. The gel-cream texture absorbs quickly, leaving your skin silky-smooth and non-sticky. Enjoy the delicious lingering scent of Sweet Almond + Pistachio.

Hyaluronic Acid Wet Skin Moisturiser €12.00/£10.00 (250ml)

Your unique “I’m in a hurry” solution to ultimate skin hydration. The world’s most loved humectant loves water, working to lock in moisture levels when applied to wet skin instantly.

Salicylic Acid Smoothing Lotion €12.00/£10.00 (250ml)

Salicylic Acid is a BHA (beta hydroxy acid) that helps exfoliate, polish and smooth your skin. Formulated alongside Oat & Willow Bark extracts to help soothe and protect. The perfect balance for softer, smoother-looking skin. Watermelon & Agave Nectar scent.

Vitamin C Body Cream €12.00/£10.00 (250ml)

A luxurious blend of easily-absorbed natural oils and Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant designed to boost radiance, brighten and smooth your skin. Uplifting Orange Zest & Grapefruit Scent.

Available from Shaws, Medicare, Cara Pharmacy, Cloud 10 Beauty, Gordons Chemist, Everygreen Healthfoods, McCauley Pharmacy, Millies, McCabes and Chemist Warehouse