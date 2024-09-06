Incredible line-up for Galway Comedy Festival has been announced

The line-up for this year’s Galway Comedy Festival has been announced and it’s not to be missed!

A whole host of hilarious stars will be heading to the West of the country for your entertainment this October, Tuesday 22, until Monday, October, 28, 2024.

Joining the line-up is Russell Howard, Deirdre O’Kane, Dylan Moran, Dara Ó Briain, and Mario Rosenstock.

Also taking to the stage will be newer comedy stars Shane Todd, Emma Doran, Sinéad Quinlan, Al Porter and Colin Geddis. These comedians will join the previously announced Ruby Wax, Des Bishop, Jimeoin, Michelle Wolf, David McSavage, Enya Martin, Micky Bartlett, and Fin Taylor.

Dylan Moran

There will be an incredible 70-strong line-up of international stars, homegrown comedy greats, and emerging talent, who will play 70 shows, across 17 venues, over 7 days and nights.

In just a few short weeks, Ireland’s biggest comedy festival will take over Galway’s pubs and theatres for seven joyous nights, transforming the city into Ireland’s Comedy Capital. Prepare for an unforgettable celebration of humour, wit, and all things funny.

British comedy megastar Russell Howard revealed, “Laughter is the lubricant that makes life liveable,” as he gets ready to deliver some feel-good comedy through his well-known charm.

Deirdre O’Kane, who will be delivering some of her darkest material yet with some side splitting laughs, will also join Emma Doran for a live recording of their hit Keep It Tight podcast, “where no topic is out of bounds – from the highest brow to the lowest pelvic floor”.

Ruby Wax

There will also be brilliant mixed-bill shows and solo sets from Rich Hall, Miles Jupp, Barry Murphy, Colin Murphy, Andrew Maxwell, Terry Alderton, John Colleary, Danny O’Brien, Sinéad Quinlan, Aideen McQueen, and Sharon Mannion in the heart of Galway City during the October Bank Holiday Weekend.

Festival HQ, Róisín Dubh, the home of comedy in the west, is the location for the Bulmers Festival Club, numerous solo shows, and the unmissable institution that is the Late Night KARLnival. Hosted by Karl Spain, this is where comedians gather to perform their darkest and edgiest material.

Not only does the Galway Comedy Festival include stand-up comedy, but there will be comedy in all forms – Celebrating classic sitcoms in Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience and the Stars of Father Ted; the art of improvisation with the Stephen Frost Improv All Stars, and a screening of the film, The Hurler, featuring numerous Irish comedians.

Enya Martin

The Festival also provides a safe space for alternative performers via The Dirty Circus, which features burlesque, cabaret, drag and pole performances.

Festival Director Kevin Healy revealed, “Once again we have scoured the globe to bring you more than 70 top class performers who will tickle, delight and entertain you”.

“We’ve got international headliners, big names from telly, online sensations and a select few we found ripping the roof of basement comedy clubs but know this: you are in good hands. Each and every one of these artists have been hand-picked by Róisín Dubh Comedy. That’s why we call it carefully curated craic.”

Tickets for the full Festival programme are on sale via www.GalwayComedyFestival.ie on Tuesday, September 10 at 10am.