In the mood for a takeaway? Try out this chicken chow mein recipe instead!

You'll need…

3 chicken breasts

6tbsp soy sauce

5tbsp honey

Salt and Pepper

Smoked paprika

2tsp fish sauce

4tbsp sesame oil

2tbsp olive oil

3-4 nests of dried medium egg noodles

3 shallots

2-3 spring onions

1tbsp peanut butter

3 cloves of garlic

1 head of broccoli

Dice chicken into bite size pieces and place them in a bowl. Season with 2tbsp honey, 3tbsp soy sauce, salt and pepper, 2 tbsp sesame oil, a dash of paprika and 2tbsp olive oil. Stir to coat and leave them to marinate while you prepare your other ingredients.

Slice your shallots thinly, cut broccoli into small heads and mince your garlic.

Heat remaining sesame oil in a wok and toss in your shallots and garlic. Fry them on a high heat for 3 minutes before removing it from the heat.

Boil water and start to cook your noodles, steaming your broccoli at the same time.

Put your wok back on the heat and add in your chicken, cooking through.

Next, add in your steamed broccoli and fry alongside your other ingredients.

For your sauce, add in remaining soy sauce and honey. Next add your peanut butter and allow it to melt before stirring it in. Add in the dashes of fish sauce and let it all sit while you wait for the noodles to be cooked through.

Drain the noodles and add them into the wok and stir them into the sauce and ingredients. Chop your spring onions, using just the green parts and scatter them over the dinner and serve!