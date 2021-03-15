‘In The Heights’ is going to be the big, exciting movie of the summer

If you’re a fan of musical theatre — especially musicals written by Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, then you’re going to love In The Heights.

The Warner Brothers production will be hitting our screens this summer on June 25 and after watching the powerful first trailer, we seriously can’t wait to see it!

Brought to us by the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by the genius behind Crazy Rich Asians, Jon M. Chu, In The Heights takes place on a street made of music, where little dreams become big ones.

Based on the original Tony-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights puts the spotlight on a block called Washington Heights, where the scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop. A kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community.

At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

The highly anticipated film also stars Corey Hawkins (The Walking Dead), singer-songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (Vida) and Tony-nominated actress Olga Merediz who played the lovable ‘Abuela’ Claudia, during the entire Broadway run of the show and will be reprising her role for the film.

Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway’s Rent) will also be starring in the fim, along with Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway’s Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (TV’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (TV’s Orange is the New Black) and Jimmy Smits (TV’s Sons of Anarchy).

Check out the incredible trailer for In The Heights below;