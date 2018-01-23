In London next weekend? This Mean Girls brunch is the new fetch

Any teens of the 00s will know that Mean Girls is an iconic, of the times film from which many epic quotes were spawned.

Whether you're partial to a sarcastic 'that's so fetch' or a self-indulgent 'is butter a carb?' as you liberally apply buttery goodness to your spuds, there is no question that it is one of the most defining movies of the early millennium.

Now, a trip to London might be on the cards for Regina George fans, as a Mean Girls Brunch has been scheduled to take place in England's capital city.

The brunch initiative, which is a massive hit in NYC, sees guest tucking in to a two course brunch and bottomless champagnes, as well as Mean Girls -themed cocktails.

The cocktail menu includes the the Glen Coco and the Carb-less Butter, but no word yet on their alcoholic make up.

Guests will even be in with the chance to nab Kady's crown to become Spring Fling King or Queen, which wins you two free cocktails of your choice.

The brunch will kick off at Floripa, Old Street, London on Saturday, February 3 at noon and runs until 5pm (perfect if you have a curfew like Damien).

There will even be a Burn Book passed around for you get get out any issues you need to vent about. Maybe lay off calling people fugly sluts though; it's not cute behaviour.

You can nab tickets to the event right here (four for you Glen Coco, you go Glen Coco).