In London next month? This Harry Potter brunch is entirely enchanting

Harry Potter brought us some serious joy all through our childhoods (and well into adulthood) through the films and books.

If you never did get that Hogwarts letter (it must have gotten lost in the post) then never fear, the magic of Harry Potter can be experienced another way.

A trip to London might be on the cards for JK Rowling fans, as a Harry Potter Brunch has been scheduled to take place in England's capital city.

The brunch initiative, which is a massive hit in NYC, sees guest tucking in to a two course brunch and bottomless champagnes, as well as a bottomless supply of Butterbeer.

Guests will be sorted into houses on arrival, and dressing up in Madam Malkin's finest is encouraged.

The brunch will kick off at Anokha on Saturday, February 24 at noon and runs until 5pm (perfect if you have a curfew like Hogwarts students).

Whether you're in Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Gryffindor, it's time to come together and share your favourite moments from the book over a two course brunch.

Tempted to pull some tickets out of the Sorting Hat? They're £35.00 and can be purchased here.

See you on the Hogwarts Express.