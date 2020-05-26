‘I’m working hard’: Rebel Wilson shares her weight loss goals

Is anyone else struggling to keep up with their fitness goals? It’s completely understandable given the current crisis we’re all facing, but sometimes all you need is a little motivation.

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has opened up about her weight loss journey in an empowering post. Alongside a photo of the actress in a tracksuit, she revealed that her goal is to reach 75kg.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day…

“I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way. What are your goals this year?

She continued, “I’ll be honest with you guys – with my “Year of Health” mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard x.”

Rebel’s inspirational message is exactly what we need right now. It’s important to remember that skipping your daily workout is perfectly fine too. Some days you just need to curl up on the sofa and take a break from it all.