I’m A Celeb’s Richard Madeley has been rushed to hospital

There seems to be chaos at the castle after TV presenter and I’m A Celeb campmate, Richard Madeley, was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning, following a medical emergency.

65-year-old Richard was rushed to hospital after falling ill just one day after he participated in a brutal ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ bushtucker trial, and only a couple of hours after he competed in a group trial with his fellow campmates, which is due to air on tonight’s episode.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, “It was horrifying – campers were really upset and concerned, all of the crew and medics rushed to set to help him.”

The insider then goes on to reveal that Richard was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance, and is now thankfully on the mend.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for ITV has said, “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.”

“He's since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority,” they added.

This worrisome news comes after last night’s cliffhanger which revealed that two new celebrities would be joining the I’m A Celeb camp. That’s right, the I’m A Celeb class of 2021 is about to be joined by two soap legends.

Swapping soap life for Castle life, Simon Gregson and his self proclaimed 'delicate bowels' are headed for Camp #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/iImW4hFgzZ — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2021

EastEnders star, Adam Woodyatt, who played Ian Beale on the BBC soap opera from 1985 until January 2021 is set to enter the castle this evening, along with Coronation Street alum, Simon Gregson, best known as playing Steve McDonald on the cobbles.

Simon and Adam are set to make their I’m A Celeb debut in tonight’s drama-filled episode, which will see the pair take part in their first ever bushtucker trial!