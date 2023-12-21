I’m A Celeb’s Josie Gibson rushed to hospital after arriving home

Josie Gibson has shared the reason why she was rushed to hospital after leaving the Australian jungle.

Over the past few weeks, the TV presenter took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and exited the series in fourth place.

After coming home from her stint in camp, Josie promptly returned to her regular job as a co-presenter on This Morning earlier this week.

However, the 38-year-old has now admitted that she had a medical emergency before her first day back.

Earlier today, Josie appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, during which she was quizzed about her time on the hit reality show.

"The jungle was an adventure and I’m glad I did it,” she gushed, before going on to reveal why her return to work was not smooth sailing.

“When I came out, I was on the flight home and I just started to feel really unwell – I was shivering," she recalled.

"Then when I got back I had severe tonsillitis. I couldn't breathe, so I got taken to hospital on Friday,” Josie confessed, before going on to detail her treatment.

"They put me on a drip and gave me loads of steroids to bring all the swelling down so I could breathe again. It was a bit touch and go whether I could make This Morning,” the mum-of-one admitted, before going on to praise her medical staff.

“So I just want to thank everybody that works as the RUH in Bath – I would not have been able to do This Morning without them, and they really took care of me,” she noted.

Josie was later asked how she has been feeling since her return to work, to which she teased: “Sometimes I’ve been hanging on by a thread, but it’s been good!”