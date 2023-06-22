I’m a Celeb’s Helen Flanagan emotional on daughter’s big day

Helen Flanagn is feeling emotional as she marks a special day for her daughter Delilah.

The former Coronation Street star is mum to three children- eight-year-old Matilda, two-year-old Charlie and Delilah, who is turning five years old today.

Helen shares her three little ones with her ex-fiancé and footballer Scott Sinclair.

Credit: Helen Flanagan Instagram

Today, Helen is celebrating Delilah’s birthday but not without some tears as the soap star admits she gets emotional on her children’s birthdays.

Sharing a collection of adorable photos of Delilah and her family over the years to her 1M Instagram followers, Flanagan penned a heartfelt message for her middle child.

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here star captioned the post, “Happy 5th Birthday to my beautiful amazing baby Delilah, so proud to be your mummy”.

Credit: Helen Flanagan Instagram

“Keep shining, always here to hold your hand. Love you more than anything”.

Many of the soap star’s fans headed to the comments to send sweet birthday wishes to Delilah.

Helen also took to her Instagram Stories to open up about feeling overwhelmed with emotion when celebrating her little ones’ birthdays.

Credit: Helen Flanagan Instagram

“Not overly emotional but always cry when it’s my kids birthdays”, Helen admitted alongside a teary-eyed selfie of herself.

She added, “Usually when the cake comes out, crazy how much you love your babies”.

Earlier this week, Helen shared snaps of Delilah when she was a newborn ahead of her big day and wrote a touching message that reads, “My precious beautiful baby Delilah. 5 this week. Even when your a wee granny and I’m way gone, I’ll find a way to love you”.