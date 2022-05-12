I’m a Celeb’s Giovanna Fletcher shares sweet post on wedding anniversary

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher celebrates her 10 year wedding anniversary to husband Tom with a cute snap posted to Instagram.

The mum-of-three shared a photo of her and Tom, where she’s lovingly resting her head on his shoulder, to her 2M Instagram followers. Tom then went on to re-share the picture to his own Instagram story.

Giovanna captioned the post, “10 years married to this handsome chap. @tomfletcher and I met at 13 in school assembly back in 1998… it was some meet-cute. I remember liking him instantly”.

“He had this giggle. This laugh. This twinkle in his eye”, she continued.

“Years of teen drama, of young love being dramatic and exhausting… and now here we are. Still exhausted… but very happy. Happy Anniversary Thomas! Xx”.

Friends and fans of the couple shared messages to wish them well for reaching this big milestone in their marriage.

Author Sarah Turner started off by saying, “Happy anniversary Fletchers x”, while television presenter Steph McGovern wrote, “I love this picture!!! You look stunning x”.

“Yes Fletchers!! Happy Anniversary! Keep setting that standard and flying the flag! May God grant you many more happy years filled with incredible memories together”, penned JLS member JB Gill.

Celebrity photographer Joseph Sinclair added, “What an awesome photo of you both!”.

Tom Fletcher, former McFly band member, got down on one knee in 2011 in the exact spot that the couple met which was at the assembly hall in the acting school they both attended. How romantic is that!

They tied the knot in May 2012. The couple went on to have three children together, eight-year-old Buzz, six-year-old Buddy and three-year-old Max.