I’m A Celeb fans react as intense teaser for next trial is released

Fans of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here have been reacting to a teaser for the next trial!

In recent episodes, viewers have watched the campmates struggle to succeed in their daily Bushtucker Trials.

During Tuesday night’s episode, BBC Radio 1 presenter Dean McCullough came face-to-face with his claustrophobic fears in his first solo trial. The 32-year-old only managed to secure two stars for food, before he heartbreakingly chose to quit the trial.

In Wednesday’s edition of the hit ITV reality show, Dean paired up with his campmate, social media star GK Barry, for the camp’s next trial, but the duo failed to win any stars.

Now, after receiving the most votes from the public last night, viewers will see Dean face his third consecutive trial in tonight’s episode – and producers have already given fans a first look at it!

Earlier today, the I’m A Celebrity team took to social media to post a brief trailer from Dean’s upcoming trial. The teaser sees the radio star’s head being locked in a box, with presenters Ant and Dec trying to calm him as he is joined by jungle critters.

“Terrors are unleashed in the Lethal Lab and Dean’s got some very hungry Celebs to feed…” the I’m A Celebrity producers teased in their caption.

Following the release of the teaser trailer, many I’m A Celebrity viewers have been taking to Instagram to share their theories on how Dean will cope in the ‘Lethal Lab’.

“Best way to go about it if he wants stars for food, don’t tell him what’s in there. Go on Dean,” one fan commented.

“Let’s just hope he gets at least one star,” another expressed.

“COME ON DEANN!! feel like he’s gonna do better on this one,” a third fan hoped.

Fans can find out how Dean fares in the latest trial when I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (November 21) on ITV1 at 9pm.