I’m A Celeb fans clock major clue after ITV unveils new series lineup

Fans of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! have been analysing the official lineup for the new series!

Last month, ITV confirmed that the hit reality show would be returning to our screens on November 17.

Following weeks of speculation, the producers behind I’m A Celebrity then took to social media last night to officially announce the celebrities that will be entering the Australian jungle this month.

Credit: ITV

Alongside a new portrait of presenters Ant and Dec, the I’m A Celeb team confirmed that Loose Women star Jane Moore, Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse, radio presenter Dean McCullough and WAG Coleen Rooney will be joining the show.

Rounding out the lineup will be former X Factor judge Tulisa, retired boxer Barry McGuigan, McFly hitmaker Danny Jones, BBC Radio 1 DJ Melvin Odoom and TikTok star and podcaster GK Barry.

Many fans have since been reacting to the contestants’ reveal, with one exclaiming on X, formerly Twitter: “This is the best lineup in years!”

Another commented: “It’s going to be a good one!!”

However, other viewers have clocked that two stars are missing from this year’s cast. The official I’m A Celebrity lineup typically contains 12 celebrities, with the remaining two entering the jungle camp a few days after the first 10 contestants.

In recent days, The Sun reported that Reverend Richard Coles and former Love Island bombshell Maura Higgins would be taking part in this year’s series.

With their absences noted from the official cast picture, many fans have since been speculating on Instagram, with one writing: “Just missing my girl Maura.”

“So Maura and Richard are gonna be late comers,” another viewer teased.

Fans will have to stay tuned for confirmation of Maura and Richard’s rumoured reveals, as I’m A Celebrity begins this Sunday (November 17) at 9pm on ITV1.