I’m A Celeb: Anne Hegerty praised as she opens up about autism

Anne Hegerty has been on the receiving end of huge support and praise after her debut on I'm A Celebrity on Sunday night.

The 60-year-old, who is known for her role as The Governess on The Chase, has spoken out about being autistic.

Anne was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome in 2007 when she was in her mid-forties.

She has discussed finding this out later on in life.

She said, "When you've grown up always knowing that there's something that seemed to be different about you from most people and not being able to understand until my mid-forties that what we were talking about here was autism, I’ve had to learn an awful lot about myself and what I can and can’t do and what I can or can’t cope with.''

She admits that she struggles with large social groups and is worried about how she will be able to cope in the jungle.

She said, “The show bosses seem more anxious about my autism than I do. They keep saying, ‘You must say if there’s a problem’, and I keep saying, ‘I’ll be fine.’ And they keep saying, ‘no no no that’s not good enough you have to promise if there’s a problem.''

She continued, “I might get peopled out, there might just be too many people around. I might feel like going to sit in the pool until everyone has shut up a bit. On the other hand, it might have advantages if I’m not as good as other people at picking up on bad atmospheres I’ll be happy drifting along.”

G'wan Anne.

People are loving her on social media, and she's getting a huge amount of encouragement.

The wonderful #AnneHegarty speaking on #ImACeleb about her growth of self understanding around being #actuallyautistic. To probably more than ten million viewers.

Fantastic. I love Anne. — Dean Beadle (@deanbeadleuk) November 18, 2018

One person wrote, ''From someone who also suffers from the same condition I can understand how much this is out her comfort zone and I am rooting for her so much! What a brave lady.''

Another said, ''Anyone who's abusing Anne Hegarty on I'm a Celebrity need to realise how far outside her comfort zone she is going as it isn't easy for people on the autistic spectrum to do these kinds of things.''

A third added, ''Anne Hegarty holds a special place in my heart, that woman is a gem.''

Wow didn't realise Anne had Asperger's, I have the same diagnosis and would freak if one of my books was moved out of place let alone being dumped in the jungle with a bunch of people I don't know. Much respect to the Governess for stepping out of her comfort zone. — AspiringAuthor (@AspiringAutho19) November 18, 2018

Anne did get teary-eyed when she entered the camp, saying, ''I’m really close to saying I can’t do this.''

She was then comforted by fellow camp mates Emily Atack and Fleur East.

We think that she is such an inspiration and will be rooting for her all the way – Anne for Queen of the Jungle.

I'm A Celebrity... continues tonight on ITV at 9pm.