IGTV – Everything you need yo know about Insta’s video service

First Instagram came for Snapchat with the development of its stories feature, and now the app is aiming to become a one-stop-shop by taking on YouTube with its new update.

Instagram have just introduced IGTV – a video sharing action that allows creators to upload hour-long video content.

Insta is moving to become the all-inclusive app for all forms of social content, as the one aspect it hasn't had previously is vertical-form, long-line video.

Young people gravitate more and more to the intimate feeling and personal content created by online stars over on Youtube, with videos on the platform earning billions of views.

IGTV will be curated to the users you already follow and interact with most, much like stories.

To start off with, only bigger accounts ill be able to upload long videos, but the option will be rolled out to all accounts over time.

Instagram is expected to build out a monetization option for IGTV creators, much like YouTube.

Currently there are no ads on the service, but that is sure to change with time.

Could YouTube go the way of Snpachat thanks to this Insta development? We'll soon find out.