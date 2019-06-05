Idris Elba’s wedding snaps REVEALED – and he is lookin’ well

Idris Elba is officially a married man – as of April.

The 47-year-old actor married 30-year-old Sabrina Dhowre in a stunning ceremony in Morocco – but it is only now that we get a glimpse inside the special day.

The newlyweds grace the cover of British Vogue for their July issue and the snaps how in love they are.

This is Idris' third time down the aisle – he has previously been married to Hanne Norgaard, and then to Sonya Nicole Hamlin.

He vowed to never marry again – but Sabrina changed his mind.

He spoke to Vogue before, saying, ''We’ve been literally inseparable since we met. Inseparable. You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina.''

He added, ''It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more.''

Sabrina is set to become a step-mum asher husband is dad to 16-year-old daughter, Isan, and a four-year-old son named Winston.

We wish the pair all the happiness in the world as they embark on this exciting chapter of their lives together.