Idris Elba’s wedding snaps REVEALED – and he is lookin’ well

Idris Elba is officially a married man – as of April.

The 47-year-old actor married 30-year-old Sabrina Dhowre in a stunning ceremony in Morocco – but it is only now that we get a glimpse inside the special day.

This is Idris' third time down the aisle – he has previously been married to Hanne Norgaard, and then to Sonya Nicole Hamlin.

He vowed to never marry again – but Sabrina changed his mind.

He added, ''It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more.''

Sabrina is set to become a step-mum asher husband is dad to 16-year-old daughter, Isan, and a four-year-old son named Winston.

We wish the pair all the happiness in the world as they embark on this exciting chapter of their lives together. 

