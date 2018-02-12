ICYMI: Twitter had a LOT of feelings about the finale of Derry Girls

So, unless you've been living under a rock, you will know that Derry Girls hit our screens in January.

It is a sitcom created and written by Lisa McGee, set in Derry, Northern Ireland, in 1994.

The show follows the lives of Erin, her cousin Orla and their friends Clare, Michelle and Michelle's English cousin, James, as they navigate their teens in Derry during the Troubles.

Needless to say, it has been a MASSIVE success.

Anyhoo, the final episode of the first season aired last week, and we were glued to our screens.

So, in response to the unreal finale, here is a round up of the best Twitter reactions to the episode:

1. This lady knows what's up.

Oh my #DerryGirls is literally healing my soul — Siân Nicholson (@SuperSian89) February 12, 2018

2. Yes, yes, YES.

Finally finished #DerryGirls last night and I am still really emotional this morning. What a final scene. So simple but my god so powerful. — Stacey Lawlor (@malibu_stacey_x) February 12, 2018

3. Too right, hun.

Gutted #derrygirls has finished. Best comedy I’ve watched in a long time — Nysh Chaseley-Turner (@Nysh_Chase) February 12, 2018

4. Waiting for the album release tbh.

The soundtrack to #DerryGirls makes me wistfully happy for my 1994 school days. @LisaMMcGee struck gold. — Lesley McGlynn (@scouselesley) February 12, 2018

5. Shivers.

I'll say it now before I say anything else. Hearing Dolores O'Riordan sing of Dreams at the end of #DerryGirls brought a tear to my eye. — Simon Fallaha (@simonfallaha) February 8, 2018

6. Sister Michael for PRESIDENT.

Just caught up on the final episode : such a brilliant ending to a brilliant series. Next one immediately please, and more of Sister Michael! #DerryGirls — HowToPoisonFlowers (@MrLightborn) February 12, 2018

7. Roll on season 2.

The final episode of #derrygirls hit me like a train. Set in the same time I was in secondary school, so funny and then so poignant. — KT (@LittleK_T) February 12, 2018

8. Amen.