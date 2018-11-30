Iconic: Trans & plus size models pose for Vistoria’s Secret style snap

Victorias Secret came under fire recently for comments made by Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of L Brands (VS's parent company).

In case you missed them, he said: "Do I think about diversity? Yes. Does the brand think about diversity? Yes. Do we offer larger sizes? Yes….'

'Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy.'

Obviously, these comments were seen as offensive to trans and plus size communities – and now women of all shapes and sizes are proving that fantasy is not one size fits all.