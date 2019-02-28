Iconic: The cast of 90210 are reuniting for a brand new series

90s kids, you're in for a treat.

Iconic LA-based TV series 90210 is returning to our screens with the original cast lined up to reanimate their former roles in a mini-series, but there is a bit of a twist.

In an interesting script choice, the mini-series will focus on the actors as they prepare for a 90210 revival, in a kind of self-aware 90210-ception.

Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling will all play themselves rather than take up the reigns as their former characters Brandon Walsh, Kelly Taylor, Steve Sanders, Andrea Zuckerman, David Silver, and Donna Martin.

However, they will be playing 'heightened' versions of their own personalities, and the story lines they will be acting out will reflect their own lives since leaving the show.

It sounds like it's going to be a highly scripted reality TV show about a regular TV show, and frankly we're here for it simply for the nostalgia alone.

'What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?' reads an intriguing statement about the show.

'Beverly Hills, 90210 left an indelible impact on pop culture and an entire generation,” explained Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox, to Consequence of Sound.

'Its powerful legacy is an important part of our network’s DNA – bold stories not told anywhere else and bigger-than-life-characters – and we’re honored to bring back the beloved original cast members for 90210.'

The show originally began almost 30 years ago, in 1990, and ran for 10 seasons.