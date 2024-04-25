Iconic IMAGE Skincare relaunches SPF line with shiny new look & enhanced protection

IMAGE Skincare relaunches its iconic SPF suncare line with a shiny new look and an advanced breakthrough protection boosting delivery system

The #1 professional skincare brand in the spa and salon category– unveils its latest suncare innovation: DAILY PREVENTION™, an unparalleled breakthrough in the brand’s existing lineup providing the dual defense of anti-ageing hydration and sun protection for better skin every day.

Comprising of six cutting-edge products, the range introduces a proprietary, patent-pending, protection-boosting complex that amplifies its antioxidant potency. With a focus on daily dual defense these products deliver anti-ageing hydration and sun protection, fostering healthier and more radiant skin.

The exciting new range includes a colour-correcting mineral high protection daily moisturiser, hydrating and matte SPFs, both tinted and untinted, a hydra silk ultra-defense spf, and a hydrating mist spf30 for top-ups on the go.

The new XOSM™ Technology optimises the delivery and penetration of potent antioxidants like Ectoin, micro-algae, and highly stable vitamin C—creating a robust second line of defense against environmental stressors.

Michelle Ryan, IMAGE Skincare’s education manager, explains the latest technology, ‘This incredible patent-pending XOSM™ technology allows for deep penetration of antioxidants into the skin to protect from free radical damage, while the high protection SPF sits on the surface of the skin safeguarding from UVA & UVB rays. Basically, the delivery system encapsulates the antioxidants and slowly releases them into the deeper layers of the skin over time to create longer-term protection across the day.’

Dr. Marc Ronert, co-founder, speaks about the latest launch, "DAILY PREVENTION™ is a revolutionary physician-formulated suncare line featuring a full suite of efficacy testing, a patent-pending, proprietary delivery system and an elevated sensorial experience. It is clinically shown to provide defence beyond sun damage, unlike any other professional brand on the market.”

Included in the range:

DAILY PREVENTION™ Advanced Smart Blend Mineral Moisturiser SPF 50: Experience colour-correcting coverage that effortlessly adapts to all skin tones. This premium formula not only offers IMAGE’s highest level of sun protection but is also specifically designed to be gentle on sensitive skin. Perfect for post-cosmetic procedures like peels and laser treatments.

DAILY PREVENTION™ Sheer Matte Moisturiser SPF 30: The silky formula smoothes skin’s appearance and helps control unwanted shine throughout the day with a satin-matte finish. The neutral, blendable tint helps minimise white cast on all skin tones.

DAILY PREVENTION™ Pure Mineral Hydrating Moisturiser SPF 30: Enriched with a nurturing blend of moisture-locking hyaluronic acid and sugarcane-derived squalane for unparalleled hydration, leaving behind a barely-there finish.

DAILY PREVENTION™ Pure Mineral Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30: The sheer tinted mineral sunscreen formula offers light and natural daily coverage, ideal for daily use.

DAILY PREVENTION™ Ultra Defense Moisturiser SPF 50: A hydra-silk sunscreen that seamlessly blends to an airweight finish on the skin. Its fast-absorbing, ultra-comfortable formula makes it perfect for daily wear, outdoor activities, and the demands of an active lifestyle.

DAILY PREVENTION™ Protect and Refresh Mist SPF 30: An easy-to-use refreshing mist for the face and neck that can be used over makeup throughout the day or by itself.

Whether utilised post-professional facial treatment or integrated into a daily preventive routine, these products offer versatile benefits including mineral and chemical sun protection, antioxidant properties, hydrating benefits, and more.

IMAGE Skincare’s DAILY PREVENTION™ line is available on www.ImageSkincare.ie and at professional spas, salons and clinics nationwide.

PRICING

DAILY PREVENTION™ Advanced Smart Blend Mineral Moisturiser SPF50 €85.50

DAILY PREVENTION™ Sheer Matte Moisturiser SPF30 €63.50

DAILY PREVENTION™ Pure Mineral Hydrating Moisturiser SPF30 €63.50

DAILY PREVENTION™ Pure Mineral Tinted Moisturiser SPF30 €63.50

DAILY PREVENTION™ Ultra Defense Moisturiser SPF50 €63.50

DAILY PREVENTION™ Protect and Refresh Mist SPF30 €53.50

A full list of IMAGE stockists and clinics can be found here: ImageSkincare.ie/find-a-pro.