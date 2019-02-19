‘Icon’ Kris Jenner and Kim K pen heartfelt tributes to Karl Lagerfeld

Today, the fashion world was brought to a halt as news of the death of Karl Lagerfeld broke.

The fashion genius took the reigns as creative director at Chanel in 1983, and the haute couture house flourished.

Aged 85, the artist passed away this morning in Paris after being unwell for a short while.

Momager extraordinaire and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner took to her Instagram to share a post about Karl with her 25 million followers.

'You brought so much beauty, style and grace to this world. Karl, you will forever be a true legend, an icon, an inspiration,' she wrote.

'It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns.'

'There will never be another like you, my dear friend, and you will be truly missed, she finished.

Some of the most iconic Kardashian looks have come from the couture house, while model sister Kendall Jenner has walked the runway for the brand a number of times.

Kim Kardashian also shared a snap of Karl photographing her while heavily pregnant to her Instagram.

'We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon,' she wrote.

'The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honoured to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you.'

'You are so loved and will be so missed.'

Virginie Viard has this morning been named as Karl Lagerfeld’s successor at Chanel. She previously held the role of fashion creation studio director at the French fashion house.