Iain Stirling hints Love Island could be filmed in the UK this year

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling has hinted that a UK based Love Island season is definitely on the cards this summer.

Seeing as we had to miss out on our Love Island fix last summer, and again recently when the winter edition was called off, show bosses are doing everything they can to ensure fans that a Love Island season will be happening this year, no matter the location.

When speaking to Metro, Iain said, ”Hey, let’s see what happens…Like I said, I’ve no idea, but it could be quite amusing seeing Love Island contestants embracing the beaches of Bognor Regis at some point.”

“When they can’t eat their dinner because seagulls are taking it off the plate… it could mix it up,” he joked. However, as it turns out, having the series filmed in the UK could actually be a real possibility.

Taking a leaf out of I’m A Celeb’s book, which was filmed in Wales last year after Covid restrictions meant that they couldn’t film the show in its usual location in Australia, Iain commented, “I genuinely thought I’m A Celeb was so brilliant this year, it’s an option.”

“I’m A Celeb did such a good job, man. It was so funny and such a good season.”

Furthermore, ITV's director of television Kevin Lygo opened up about the possibility of a new Love Island filming location while at the Edinburgh festival last summer.

“If we couldn't do it in Majorca, well, maybe we'll have to do it like we've done with I'm A Celeb, find a new place to do it, because then it would have been off a long time and that would be a shame. We need it,” he exclaimed.

Since they are currently accepting Love Island applications, we have high hope this this year’s Love Island will be going ahead, rain or shine