AHS creator Ryan Murphy opens up about tragic family life

Award-winning director Ryan Murphy has penned a moving Instagram post, opening up about his personal life.

The brilliant screenwriter, director, and producer is best known for creating hit TV shows American Horror Story and Glee.

He also shares two sons, Ford (4) and Logan (5) with his husband David Miller. Tragically, Ryan revealed that his four-year-old son has been battling with cancer.

“I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives,” he said.

“Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer.

“Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby. From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures.”

Ryan praised his partner for remaining a symbol of strength for him and their son, reassuring and supporting the family each step of the way.

“My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck).

“Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.”

The father went on to announce that they are donating a wing in tribute to their son as well as donating $10 million dollars for families who cannot afford health care.

They want “other children [to] experience the love and care of this exceptional facility.”

“We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford”.

Both Ryan and David are overjoyed that their son is able to celebrate this birthday milestone and continue to cherish each and every moment they get with young Ford.

Hopefully, the money they donate can help families going through a similar experience and have the potential to save another child’s life.