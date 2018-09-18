‘I had concerns’: Peter Dinklage reveals fears of playing Tyrion

Let's get real, Tyrion Lannister is arguably one of the best characters GoT has.

His wit, backstabbing and drunken antics have earned him a special place in our fangirl hearts.

And the role would be nothing without actor Peter Dinklage, who won an Emmy last night for best-supporting actor.

However, rumours surfaced that the actor didn't want the part – which he quickly put to bed.

Last night, backstage at the 2018 Emmys, Peter said the claims were "nonsense."

“How does that rumour get started? I had some concerns maybe it’s filtered down into some sort of rumour that I didn’t want to do it," he asked.

Congratulations to Peter Dinklage on winning his 3rd Emmy!pic.twitter.com/4oXJeVQhP9 — Peter Dinklage (@Peter_Dinklage) September 18, 2018

Peter has embodied Tyrion since 2011 and explained how the producers reassured any doubts he may have had about the part.

“But when I met Dave (Benioff) and Dan (Daniel Brett Weiss) for the first time with Carolyn Strauss, another producer on the show, (it was) so many years ago in LA here, they told me about it briefly.

“Then I, before I met them and then I came in with some concerns about this genre, having seen many… pieces, because I wasn’t familiar with the books, so I wasn’t familiar with the complexity of Tyrion at that point because unfortunately before this character, many times people my size weren’t complicated enough for me to be interested in doing it."

“I had done it one or two times before and it didn’t grab me but they relieved my concerns very quickly”, he added.

Game of Thrones has officially finished filming forever! pic.twitter.com/ANRvdOJNZr — King Jon Snow (@LordSnow) July 8, 2018

The HBO series, based on George R.R. Martin's books also brought home an Emmy for the best drama series.

The win comes despite heavy criticism from fans and critics about the last season of the addictive telly.

Regardless of your feelings about season seven, we know you'll be glued to the screen for the final chapter, which will air next year.

Winter is coming ladies and gents.