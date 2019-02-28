‘I feel unhappy’: Riverdale’s KJ Apa isn’t a fan of being a celeb

KJ Apa is without doubt one of the break out stars from The CW's Riverdale.

The show, which was unreal in Season 1 when it focused on the disappearance of Jason Blossom has slowly descended into utter chaos and our imaginations are now so far stretched when it comes to the storylines that it's reached the point where we're kinda bored of it tbh.

HOWEVER, that's not to say we're bored with the beautiful KJ, who has been put through the aul ringer in Season 3 as Archie Andrews.

From getting tortured in juvie to being almost made a sacrifice, escaping a prison fight club after being stabbed, his gf's dad trying to kill him, being attacked by a bear…we could go on.

With the shows success, has come huge levels of fame for it's young cast – not to mention 21-year-old KJ.

When it comes to dealing with the madness of fame and fans, he says that he is struggling.

He told ASOS Magazine, ''The weird thing is that it used to be people calling me by my character’s name.''

He continued, ''Now people come up to me in the street and know my name.”

He added, ''Some people touch you and I had a hard time with people feeling like they can have that intimacy with me. The attention is strange and not comfortable. You put yourself in their shoes and think, ‘If I saw someone like that, what would I do?’”

Hmmm, being a celeb does sound kinda creepy when he puts it like that.

People being weird aside, KJ also revealed that he's battling some issues about his appearance.

He said, ''As soon as I started being on camera so much, I became self-conscious, which I never was [before]. Now I look in the mirror and feel unhappy with…whatever. The fact I have to look a certain way for the show, that can be pressuring.''

But hold on – the New Zealand ride is happy to give himself time to adjust to being known.

He said, ''It’s easy to put pressure on yourself. Recently, it’s been realising, ‘What do I want as a 21-year-old in life?’ In terms of relationships, battling between staying with the love of your life or being a 21-year-old and not living with regret when you’re older. I look at my parents’ marriage and I think, ‘Don’t you wish that you’d waited a bit?’”

Just goes to show that even if you're ripped to shreds, a strong AF Instagram game and bucket loads of talent, you can still be unsure of yourself.

Thanks for cheering us up, KJ.