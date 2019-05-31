‘I do whatever the f*ck I want with my body’: Cardi B on plastic surgery

Cardi B has BITTEN BACK about her plastic surgery habits after certain members of the public called her lazy for cancelling gigs.

The notorious rapper had to cancel a few gigs due to her surgeries, and said it cost her millions of dollars to do so. However, we all know and love that Cardi snaps whenever anyone comes for her, so maybe don't do it?

Some of her followers accused her of laziness for getting procedures after giving birth to Kulture, but the Press artist kept her response brutally honest.

Cardi B previously opened up about undergoing liposuction at a concert in Memphsis, admitting that she should have cancelled the show;

"I should have cancelled today. I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f*ck up my lipo. But b*tch, I’m still gonna get my motherf*cking money bag, let’s go!”

She later had to cancel shows this month, which led to online followers branding her as 'lazy' for not taking the time to work out. It's fair to say that Cardi put the haters in their place in her recent Instagram Live, they may never revive themselves.

"I hate cancelling shows because I love money. I’m a money addict…I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows. A lot of money. I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

She also slammed anyone for trying to tell her what to do with her own physique, which we applaud. It's her money and her body, let the woman live her damn life in peace.

For the record, she said that she would have performed every show but her doctor insisted that she cancel them for the sake of her HEALTH, fam.

Speaking out against critics of her plastic surgery, the I Like It rapper said;

"I do whatever the f*ck I want to do with my body, I don’t have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So no I don’t have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed." Go off, sis.

